CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius are among those scheduled to join Lady Gaga at Harvard University this month for the launch of the singer's Born This Way Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation said in a statement Tuesday the event is scheduled for Feb. 29 at Harvard's Graduate School of Education.

Author and spiritual leader Deepak Chopra and Harvard Law professor Charles Ogletree are also scheduled to attend.

The Born This Way Foundation will address issues like self-confidence, well-being, anti-bullying, mentoring and career development through research, education and advocacy.

It is partnering with the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The California Endowment and The Berkman Center at Harvard to explore the best ways to create a culture of kindness, bravery, acceptance and empowerment.

