Oprah receives South African honorary doctorate

Reporting by The Associated Press

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) - A South African university known for tense race relations has awarded an honorary education doctorate to Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey attended the ceremony today at University of the Free State. She threw her arms out with joy when told she was now a member of the university family -- a "Kovsie." Other moments moved her to tears.

Winfrey kneeled on a padded stool to have her degree bestowed, flashing red stiletto heels to the cheering audience.

In 2006, four white Free State students made a video humiliating black cleaning women and expressing opposition to integrating the historically white school. Since then, Jonathan Jansen took over as the university's first black rector and has been credited with bringing change.

Previous recipients of Free State honorary degrees include anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

