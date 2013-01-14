NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says Oprah Winfrey will be on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday to discuss her upcoming interview with Lance Armstrong.

Winfrey will appear live on the morning show to talk about her interview with the disgraced cyclist, who is speaking out for the first time since being stripped of his Tour de France titles.

During Winfrey's interview with Armstrong, taped Monday, he is expected to address allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs during a career in which he won seven Tour de France titles.

Winfrey's interview with Armstrong can be seen Thursday on OWN beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern time, and on Oprah.com. It is a special 90-minute edition of "Oprah's Next Chapter."