NEW YORK (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey is back in the book club business, modified for the digital age.

"Oprah's Book Club 2.0," a joint project of Winfrey's OWN network and her "O" magazine, begins Monday with Cheryl Strayed's popular memoir "Wild." Along with the traditional paper version of the book, special e-editions will be made available that include Winfrey's comments and a reader's guide. An interview with Strayed will air July 22 on OWN's "Super Soul Sunday" and on Oprah Radio.

The new club, announced Friday by OWN, will test whether Winfrey still has clout with readers. She made best-sellers out of countless books through her previous club, featured on her syndicated talk show. But sales had fallen off by the time her show ended in 2011.