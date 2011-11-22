This is what $180,000 a year will rent you!

Now that she's bid goodbye to the windy city for sunny California, talk show queen Oprah Winfrey is looking for a reliable tenant for her palatial Chicago apartment, and RadarOnline.com has photos inside the high-class home.

PHOTOS: Take A Peek Inside Oprah Winfrey's Chicago Apartment

Any potential lodgers who have $15,000 a month to splash out on rent can experience the stunning views of Lake Michigan from the library of the luxury 4,607-square-foot apartment, or sleep in the 1,200-square-foot master bedroom with its towering 10-feet ceilings, reported Zillow.com.

Located in a historic 1913 Beaux-Arts building in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, the stunning abode features a formal dining room, solarium, wine room, gourmet custom kitchen and a handy two-car garage.

PHOTOS: Oprah Gets Star Studded Farewell Surprise!

While Oprah bought the sixth floor property for $5.6 million in 2006, it was reported that the billionaire never actually moved in because she was scared of nosy neighbors.

Since the Oprah Winfrey Show went off the air, it's famous host has been spending the majority of her time in her Montecito, Califiornia estate, which is closer to the OWN network base in Los Angeles.

RELATED STORIES:

Chris Brown's Lavish New $1.5M Hollywood Home: Take A Peek Inside!

Rob Pattinson & Kristen Stewart's London Love Nest: Take A Peek Inside

Lady Gaga's Humble New York Digs Up For Rent: Take A Peek Inside

Brooke Mueller Sells Her Pre-Charlie Sheen L.A. Home