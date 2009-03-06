CHICAGO (AP) -- After sharing the cover of her magazine with her slimmer self a couple months back, Oprah Winfrey is for the first time sharing it with somebody else: first lady Michelle Obama.

Winfrey showed off the cover of the April issue during "The Oprah Winfrey Show" broadcast Friday. The media mogul had gone solo on the "O" magazine cover for nine years.

In the issue that will hit the newsstands March 17, Winfrey interviews the first lady about topics ranging from her decorating philosophy to how she hopes she can help other women.

In the interview, Obama talks about her first weekend in the White House and how the Obama family sees it as their responsibility to make the White House what she calls the "people's house."

On the Net:

http://www.oprah.com/index