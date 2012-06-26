John Travolta has some competition!

Oprah Winfrey, 58, forged a big bond with Kim Kardashian and family during her recent sit-down interview on OWN.

PHOTOS: Kim's terrible year

"She and Khloe [Kardashian Odom] especially hit it off. Khloe had her dying laughing," a source tells Us Weekly. "It meant so much because she loves Oprah!"

The talk show mogul was so enamored with the clan that she agreed to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, says the source, "Oprah signed the release!"

PHOTOS: Kim's wedding album

And Winfrey's rep confirmed to Us that she will appear on the E! show.

During her interview with Kim, Winfrey was floored by the reality star's strength after her public split with Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage. "I've obviously made plenty of mistakes in my lifetime, but I'm not the type to sit and beat myself up over it," Kim said. "If a real lesson was learned, I'm so okay with having experienced that."

PHOTOS: Kim's new romance with Kanye West

"That is so perfect I could weep," replied Winfrey.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Oprah Winfrey to Appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians