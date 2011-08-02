The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that Oprah Winfrey, along with legendary actor James Earl Jones, will receive honorary Oscars for their "exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences."

Winfrey, who was nominated for an Academy Award following her debut film performance in 'The Color Purple' will receive The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. This Oscar statuette will be given to the mogul for her dedication to the support of educational initiatives as well as "raising awareness of issues that affect women and children, both in the United States and around the globe."

The awards will be presented at the Academy's 3rd Annual Governors Awards dinner on Saturday, November 12, in Hollywood.

