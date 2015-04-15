Laverne Cox admits that she first turned down the opportunity to pose naked for Allure magazine's nude issue.

"Going through life, you try to cover and hide, but it doesn't really work," the 30-year-old "Orange Is the New Black" star explained. "I said 'no' initially, thought about it, and said 'no' again."

Cox says she later felt it was something she had to do. "But I'm a black transgender woman," she boasted. "I felt this could be really powerful for the communities that I represent."

And represent she did! Check out her gorgeous nude photo.

"Black women are not often told that we're beautiful unless we align with certain standards," Cox continued. "Trans women certainly are not told we're beautiful. Seeing a black transgender woman embracing and loving everything about herself might be inspiring to some other folks."

Further inspiring, the actress added, "There's beauty in the things we think are imperfect. That sounds very cliche, but it's true."

Cox didn't just pose nude to inspire others, she too admits that she needed this. "I honestly just want to make myself happy most, and if other people like it, then that's great," she said. "If they don't, then I'm still happy."

Other stars to pose for Allure's nude issue include "Furious 7" star Jordana Brewster, "Vikings" actress Katheryn Winnick, "Sleepy Hollow" actress Nicole Beharie and "Terminator Genisys" actress Sandrine Holt. "I'm having more fun posing nude or being in a bikini or doing love scenes than I ever did before," Brewster said. "Because it hit me: This is fleeting, and in a couple of years I won't be able to do this, so just enjoy it."

Cox spoke with ET in May 2014 about the tipping point in her career and her role as an activist in the LGBT community.

