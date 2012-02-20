JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- A film about one woman's efforts to rescue orangutans and return them to Indonesia's rapidly disappearing jungles has made its way home.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono says "Born to be Wild 3D" tugged at his heart. He hopes it will inspire Indonesians to work harder to save the red apes from extinction.

Producer Drew Fellman says orangutans living in the rain forests of Borneo island — where much of the IMAX film was shot — are getting a special screening.

He's eager to see if they'll pay attention. It's also a sort of "thank you" for their costarring roles.

Canadian Birute Mary Galdikas arrived in Indonesia in the 1970s and has devoted her life to caring for orangutans and their habitat.

There are only around 50,000 orangutans left in the wild.