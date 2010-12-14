PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Digital X-ray equipment is providing art researchers with a new view of a priceless painting by Vincent van Gogh.

The masterpiece titled "The Ox-Cart" was examined at Oregon Health & Science University on Monday as part of an effort to better understand the artist and his technique.

The Oregonian reports that Engineering professors Don Johnson of Rice University and Richard Johnson of Cornell University are leading the international project.

The painting was donated to the Portland Art Museum in 2007 by Fred and Frances Sohn of Roseburg, who founded Lone Rock Timber Co.

Researchers are studying canvas thread patterns to piece together a precise chronology of van Gogh's works and how they relate to one another.

