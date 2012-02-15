NEW YORK (AP) -- After the big success of "Killing Lincoln," Bill O'Reilly is back on the case of a presidential assassination.

The Fox News host and best-selling author is collaborating with Martin Dugard on "Killing Kennedy: The End of Camelot." Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday the book will come out this fall. O'Reilly says in a statement that "Killing Kennedy" will "answer many questions" about the death of JFK, who was murdered on Nov. 22, 1963.

Holt also announced Thursday that a children's edition of O'Reilly's Lincoln book, "Lincoln's Last Days," will come out in August. "Killing Lincoln," co-written by Dugard, was one of the best-selling releases of 2011 and has 1.5 million copies in print. O'Reilly's other works include "The O'Reilly Factor" and "Pinheads and Patriots."