Linda Christian, the actress who played the first Bond girl back in 1954, passed away Friday. She was 87.

Christian starred as Vesper Lynda, the love interest of James Bond in the first TV adaptation of Ian Fleming's novel Casino Royale.

The Mexican actress was discovered by Errol Flynn in Acapulco. She then pursued an acting career in Hollywood and signed a contract with MGM. Her film debut came in 1944 in the musical comedy Up In Arms.

She was married to actor Tyrone Power from 1949 to 1956; they had two children together, Taryn and Romina Power. She later married English actor Edmund Purdom.

In 1963, she costarred with Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Orson Welles in The V.I.P.s.

Christian was so famous for her curvaceous figure that Life magazine dubbed her the "anatomic bomb."

