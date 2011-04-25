Orlando Bloom is a brand-new man.

The 34-year-old actor, who welcomed son Flynn with supermodel Miranda Kerr on January 6, tells Us Weekly that fatherhood has changed him in ways he never could have imagined.

"All the things that you thought were important drift into the background, and the things that are really important come to the forefront, and he's one of them," Bloom said at "The Good Doctor" premiere in New York on Friday. "He's my boy. He's amazing."

Kerr, 28, shares her husband's sentiments. "Every day it just gets better and better," the Australian beauty told Us in March. "Motherhood is such a miracle and the best thing I've ever experienced."

