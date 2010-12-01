LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A reality TV star who was jailed earlier this year for burglarizing Orlando Bloom's house has been arrested again after authorities say they found her in possession of black tar heroin.

Probation Department spokeswoman Kerri Webb says Alexis Neiers was taken into custody Wednesday morning after officers went to her home for a compliance check and found the drugs and paraphernalia.

Webb says officers also found Neiers with a Florida driver's license that showed a false age.

The aspiring model, who was on the E! Entertainment Television show "Pretty Wild," is being held without bail.

The 19-year-old spent 30 days in jail this year after pleading no contest to burglarizing Bloom's house as part of a group accused of several celebrities' home break-ins.

A call to her attorney, Jeffrey K. Rubenstein, was not immediately returned.

