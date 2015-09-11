The woman at the center of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's split is now being linked to one of Hollywood's leading men and most eligible bachelors.

According to People magazine, on Sept. 9, Orlando Bloom had a lunch date with Los Angeles-based stylist Chloe Bartoli, the woman who Scott was seen getting touchy-feely with in Monte Carlo while he was still dating Kourtney.

The sighting at Bui, a popular sushi restaurant in Malibu, has left many wondering whether something new is blooming in Orlando's love life. Orlando and Chloe left the restaurant separately but were later spotted together, "looking casual in T-shirts and shorts," the magazine said.

The next day, the duo was spotted while Orlando picked up coffee for the two of them.

Chloe is reportedly a longtime friend of Miranda Kerr, Orlando's ex and mother to their 4-year-old child, Flynn.

Ever since she was spotted with Scott on his French getaway in July, Chloe has been out of the spotlight. After the questionable photos surfaced, Chloe was even viscously attacked on social media. Prior to dating Kourtney, Scott and Chloe had dated.

Scott, it's been reported, has moved on since that fateful vacation, and he is rumored to have hooked up with Kimberly Stewart.