Kelly Osbourne has lashed out at reports she took a swipe at Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge's fashion sense, insisting her comments were twisted.

The rock offspring was asked for her thoughts after the new royal recycled an outfit at Prince William's cousin Zara Phillips' wedding last weekend.

The TV star explained in an interview with Jay Leno that the move would go down well with struggling Brits, but as the future queen of England, she should have access to a never-ending wardrobe allowance.

Osbourne said, "In England they're like, 'Look how thrifty she's being, showing the British public that the Royals are in a recession as well.' Only in this country (the U.S.) they call it a faux pas.

"I'm sorry, but if I had that job I would only wear it once. If I am going to be the future b**ody Queen of England I'm going to wear that dress once because I'm giving up the rest of my life, all of my privacy. At least I can get a new dress every day!"

Tabloid reports in Britain claimed Osbourne had slammed the Duchess, but she has since taken to her Twitter.com page to explain her remarks.

Osbourne writes, "I didn't talk s**t about Kate Middleton. Saying she deserves a new dress every day is not talking s**t last time I checked, thank you.

"I said 'deserves' not 'should have' or 'needs'. Why am I an a** hole because I think she deserves a new dress every day?

"I just don't get why they feel the need to even make stories up about me when I already do and say enough stupid s**t to last them a lifetime."