Kelly Osbourne has cleared out her wardrobe and donated her old clothes to a homeless organization in Los Angeles.

The singer and reality TV star spent Thursday rummaging through her belongings and boxed up items she no longer wants.

She is using the clear-out to help struggling youths in Hollywood.

Announcing her big charity donation on Twitter.com, Osbourne writes, "Been sitting in my apt (apartment) all day boxing up old clothes 4 (for) charity."

She then posted a link to the My Friend's Place website -- a drop in center for homeless youth in the city - adding, "This is where I donate most of my clothes! there are over 4000 homeless kids in hollywood!"