Kelly Osbourne has refused cash handouts from her multi-millionaire parents since she was a teenager - because she's determined to work hard and not to be a "spoiled brat daughter."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are said to be worth $152 million and boast homes around the globe, but Kelly always turns down financial gifts from the couple.

She tells Britain's Daily Star Sunday, "I haven't taken a penny from my parents since I was 15. Since I was a kid, I've been determined not to be the spoiled brat daughter of super-rich showbiz parents."