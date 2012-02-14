NEW YORK (AP) -- Jewels were everywhere on Oscar de la Renta's runway at New York Fashion Week.

The fashion legend used blown up versions of actual jewelry as inspiration for his prints. He put jeweled headbands in his models' hair and he embellished cardigans and coats with the sparklers for his fall collection that debuted Tuesday.

As for colors, there was black, expected for the season, but also ice blue and light pink.

"I used a lot of colors you would not associate with winter colors but today's woman doesn't dress for seasons."

The rest of the runway was filled with the rich, luxury items one would expect from de la renta. There was a silver arctic fox collar, Chantilly lace appliqué on a chiffon blouse, cashmere sweaters and a gown with a gold silk taffeta skirt.

Rare for most designers, de la Renta listed in detail the jewelry his models wore: Russian gold, pearl and crystal earrings or multi topaz crystal ring.

The runway ended with a series of gowns with large tulle skirts in shades of rose, blue and silver.

