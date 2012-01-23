BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The 84th annual Academy Award nominations for supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The nominees announced Tuesday morning are: Octavia Spencer, "The Help"; Berenice Bejo, "The Artist"; Jessica Chastain, "The Help"; Janet McTeer ("Albert Nobbs"); and Melissa McCarthy, "Bridesmaids."

The Oscars will be presented Feb. 26 at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Billy Crystal and broadcast live on ABC.