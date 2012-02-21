BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Anyone who knows their Oscars knows that nominees' fashion plans are strictly top secret until the big day. They seem to be more revealing about their designer undergarments, though.

While it may fit into the too-much-information file, some of the year's most celebrated actors and directors aren't afraid to talk about the product placement underneath those tuxes and gowns.

"What I do, because I get chilly, I like to wear long johns. The full one with the trap door in the back," said a joking George Clooney, a double nominee for his leading role in "The Descendants" and his adapted screenplay for "The Ides of March."

Nominated "Descendants" director Alexander Payne declined to describe his planned underwear, so Clooney spoke for him.

"Garanimals," he said, referring to the children's clothing brand. "Underoos."

"It's what I bargain for from the Indian salesman on Orchard Street," Payne said.

Octavia Spencer, supporting actress nominee for "The Help," will not be repeating the triple-Spanx approach she took at the Golden Globes.

"I want to be comfortable and look good and have fun," she said. "So I'm just going to do the normal one here, one there. (Laughs.) Here a Spank, there a Spank, everywhere a Spank-Spank."

The shaping undergarments have become such a red-carpet staple for women that Spanx introduced a men's line designed to boost pecs and minimize guts.

Berenice Bejo, who is nominated for her supporting role in "The Artist," may be planning to work her sex appeal on the red carpet Sunday, where she'll be accompanied by her husband, nominated director Michel Hazanavicius of "The Artist."

"You mean Spank or no Spank?" Bejo asked when presented with the underwear inquiry. "I don't think so, because of the dress I'll have, I don't think I'll wear too much."

The Academy Awards will be presented Sunday at the Kodak Theatre.

