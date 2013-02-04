BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The producers of the Academy Awards have good news for those watching at home: they're trying to cut out the boring parts.

Oscar producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron say they watched 40 years of past ceremonies to finds ways to keep the show moving at a brisk pace. They say they're looking to nip and tuck what they call little "pregnant pauses" that can turn the show into a marathon.

Zadan and Meron spoke Monday before a luncheon honoring this year's Oscar nominees. The producers say they hope to make room for more fun in the show by squeezing out less-exciting moments.

About 160 nominees attended the lunch, an annual rite leading up to Hollywood's big night. The 85th annual Oscars airs live Feb. 24 on ABC.