CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is renaming a commercial flight from Chicago to Los Angeles "Oscar 1" in honor of its tiniest and most famous passenger.

Oscar had his own boarding pass — and a major entourage — as film academy president Tom Sherak carried the golden statuette through the O'Hare International Airport.

The Oscar statuettes are made at local foundry R.S. Owens, and Sherak and other academy officials are personally escorting 42 of the coveted trophies back to academy headquarters in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sherak surprised people throughout the airport with the golden guy, and ticketed passengers lined up for a chance to be photographed with Oscar.

Passengers aboard the plane will also have a chance to meet Oscar and win Academy Awards-related souvenirs.

The Oscars will be presented Feb. 26.