NEW YORK (AP) — Celeste Holm, the versatile actress who soared to Broadway fame in "Oklahoma!" and won an Oscar for her portrayal of a lonely secretary in "Gentleman's Agreement," has died. She was 95.

Amy Phillips, a great-niece, says Holm died early Sunday at her New York City apartment.

In a career that spanned more than half a century, Holm played everyone from Ado Annie — the girl who just can't say no in "Oklahoma!"— to a worldly theatrical agent in the 1991 comedy "I Hate Hamlet" to guest star turns on TV shows such as "Fantasy Island" and "Love Boat II."

She won the Academy Award in 1947 for best supporting actress for her performance in "Gentlemen's Agreement." She received Oscar nominations for "Come to the Stable" in 1949 and "All About Eve" the next year.