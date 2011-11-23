WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Oscar winner Andrzej Wajda says his film on former Polish president and Solidarity founder Lech Walesa will be his greatest challenge in 55 years as a director.

Wajda begins shooting "Walesa" on Dec. 1 in the Baltic port city of Gdansk, where the then-union leader kicked off the Solidarity movement in 1980 that helped lead to the downfall of communism.

The movie will span street protests of 1970 to Walesa's speech before Congress in the fall of 1989, shortly after the end of communism in Poland and a year before he became president. Walesa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983.

Wajda told reporters Thursday it will be the "most difficult movie I have made in my life."

Wajda, whose films include "The Promised Land" and "Katyn," received an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2000.