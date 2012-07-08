LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ernest Borgnine, the beefy screen star known for blustery, often villainous roles, but who won the best-actor Oscar for playing against type as a lovesick butcher in "Marty" in 1955, died Sunday. He was 95.

His longtime spokesman, Harry Flynn, told The Associated Press that Borgnine died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with his family by his side.

Television fans loved Borgnine as the scheming Navy officer in the sitcom "McHale's Navy." Borgnine was also known as the heavy who beats up Frank Sinatra in "From Here to Eternity" and one of the thugs who menaces Spencer Tracy in "Bad Day at Block Rock."

