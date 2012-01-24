Oscar nominations never get old -- even if you're Meryl Streep!

The celebrated actress, 62, scored her 17th nomination on Tuesday (she's won twice), garnering a Best Actress nod for her turn as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

"I am honored to be in company with such beautiful artists, and touched deeply by my fellow actors for their generosity in giving me this acknowledgment," Streep said in a statement Tuesday.

What did some of Streep's fellow nominees -- newcomers and old-timers alike -- have to say about the big-time honor? Check out their reactions (provided at ETOnline) below.

Gary Oldman, nominee for Best Actor in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy: "This afternoon in Berlin I have learned that I was nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Actor. You may have heard this before, but it has never been truer than it is for me today, it is extremely humbling, gratifying, and delightful to have your work recognized by the Academy, and to join the celebrated ranks of previous nominees and colleagues. Amazing."

Kenneth Branagh, nominee for Best Supporting Actor in My Week With Marilyn: "It was a rare honor to play Sir Laurence Olivier. To be recognized by the Academy for doing so is overwhelming. I'm absolutely thrilled."

Christopher Plummer, nominee for Best Supporting Actor in Beginners: "It's a shot in the arm for a young kid of 82 to receive an Academy Award nomination this morning. My gratitude to writer/director Michael Mills, the Academy, and to everyone involved with Beginners."

Jean Dujardin, first-time nominee for Best Actor in The Artist: "I am so grateful to the Academy for this recognition. I can't help but stop and think about how incredible this journey has been. From filming on a Hollywood soundstage to the moment I received this wonderful news this morning, I'm so humbled to be amongst such distinguished and talented people. I share this honor with my friend and director, Michel Hazanavicius. It is his beautiful film that has led me here today. I also share this with the brilliant cast and crew."

Berenice Bejo, first-time nominee for Best Supporting Actress in The Artist: "I'm overjoyed and filled with happiness. I can't believe that a year ago I was learning how to tap dance and today I am nominated for an Academy Award. It was a thrill to work on a project as ambitious as The Artist and I am happy to share this moment with our visionary director, Michel Hazanavicius."

Octavia Spencer, first-time nominee for Best Supporting Actress in The Help: "I am never presumptuous because these sorts of things are beyond our control and I didn't want to be set up for disappointment," Spencer told Variety. "A lot of us actually went to dinner last night and slept over and wanted to be together when we found out, so in case we didn't get that call we wanted to be nice and hungover."

