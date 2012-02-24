For celebrity chef Cat Cora, Oscar night's main attraction will have nothing to do with the Best Picture category.

Instead, the restauranteur, Hidden Valley spokeswoman and co-host of Bravo's upcoming Around the World in 80 Plates, 44, will be hard at work preparing a five-course meal for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 20th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at the West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

On the menu: Sesame encrusted lamb meatballs with harissa yogurt, sautéed sea bass with lemon couscous and piquillo pepper saffron sauce, and chocolate budino with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Cora serves up one of her star-worthy recipe for Us Weekly. Bon appetit!Sesame Encrusted Lamb Meatball with a Harissa Yogurt, White Bean-Tahini Puree and Crisp Mint

Makes 12 servingsSweet Harissa Yogurt Sauce: 1 cup plain Greek-style yogurt2 tbsp. honey1 tbsp. harissa paste1 tbsp. orange juice2 tsp. Ground Valencia Orange Peel1 tsp. Ground Ginger1/2 tsp. Saigon Cinnamon Toasted Sesame Seed-Crusted Lamb Meatballs: 1 lb. lean ground lamb1/2 cup finely chopped onion1/4 cup plain bread crumbs1 egg, beaten1 1/2 tsp. Ground Allspice1 tsp. Ground Coriander1 tsp. Ground Cumin1 tsp. Mint Flakes1 tsp. Sicilian Sea Salt1/2 tsp. Black Peppercorns, coarsely ground2 jars (1.62 oz. each) Toasted Sesame Seeds (about 2/3 cup)Mint leaves, whole, fried, for garnishFor the Yogurt Sauce, mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve. For the Meatballs, mix lamb, onion, bread crumbs, egg and seasonings in large bowl. Shape into 36 (1-inch) meatballs. Roll in sesame seed to coat evenly. Place on foil-lined shallow baking pan.Bake in preheated 400°F oven 15 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked through. Drain on paper towels. Serve with Yogurt Sauce, white bean tahini puree and fried whole mint leaves on top as garnish.White Bean Tahini PureeMakes ~2.5 cups2 cups white beansJuice of 1 lemon5 tbsp of tahini1 garlic clove, crushedKosher salt, to tasteExtra virgin olive oilAdd beans, lemon juice, tahini, garlic and salt in a food processor until creamy.

Season to taste with more salt if necessary.

Spoon into a bowl and drizzle with olive oil prior to serving.

