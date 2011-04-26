LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Academy Awards are sticking to the last weekend in February rather than moving to an earlier date.

Tom Sherak, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced Tuesday that next year's ceremony will be held Feb. 26, the same Sunday as most other recent Oscar shows.

Oscar organizers have considered moving up the show, saying that earlier film awards might be stealing some of the thunder of Hollywood's biggest night.

Nominations for the 84th Oscars will be announced Jan. 24.