TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bollywood's version of the Oscars is coming to Florida.

Tampa officials announced Friday that the International Indian Film Academy's Weekend & Awards is expected to bring thousands of visitors next June. Local officials say previous IIFA events have generated up to 24,000 room nights with a local economic impact exceeding $11 million.

It'll be the first time the multiday event is held in the United States.

The IIFA is based in Mumbai, India. It presents the awards to honor achievements in Indian cinema.

The awards weekend takes place in a different city around the world each year. The 2013 event it being held this week in Macau.