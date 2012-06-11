LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The venue for the Oscars has a new name — and sound.

The 3,400-seat theater formerly known as the Kodak Theatre reopened Monday as the Dolby Theatre with new signage and a new audio-visual system.

The technology company Dolby Laboratories Inc., announced a 20-year deal with Hollywood & Highland Center owner CIM Group last month to rename the theater as the Dolby Theatre. The space has hosted the Oscars since 2002.

Dolby outfitted the four-level venue with its Dolby 3D and Dolby Atmos projection and audio systems.

CIM Group dropped the Kodak name from the theater ahead of the Oscars ceremony earlier this year after a bankruptcy court judge approved the early exit of Eastman Kodak Co., from a 20-year naming rights deal it signed with CIM Group in 1999.