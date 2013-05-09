The fashion world is in mourning. Designer Ottavio Missoni died on Thursday, May 9, at home in Northern Italy. He was 92.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Fashion Designers

"The Missoni family announces that Ottavio Missoni passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92, surrounded by his family," a rep for the fashion label tells Us Weekly in a statement. "The day and time of his burial will be communicated soon."

Missoni's iconic designs -- known for their bright zigzag patterns -- have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Alba and many more.

PHOTOS: Stars Biggest Style Splurges

Missoni founded the company in 1953 with his wife, Rosita Jelmini. He is survived by Jelmini, two children, daughter Angela and son Luca, and grandchildren.

His eldest child, company CEO Vittori Missoni is presumed dead after a small plane he was in with his wife and four others crashed during a vacation to a Venezuelan island January 4, 2013. He and his wife were never found.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ottavio Missoni Dead: Fashion Designer Dies at 92