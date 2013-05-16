Tight Squeeze

Ouch! Kim Kardashian squeezes swollen feet into plastic stilettos

By Chris Gardner

Kim Kardashian stepped out for lunch with her mother, Kris Jenner, on Thursday in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in a pair of extreme stilettos with plastic sleeves that stretched and scrunched her feet.

While it looked painful, you wouldn't know it by checking out Kim's calm poker face. But it isn't the first time her choice of stems have left jaws on the floor. Last week, she posted this photo on Instagram, debuting the damage a pair of Givenchy booties had done to her hooves. What would Cinderella say!?

Keep clicking for a close-up view of Kim's little piggies ... if you dare!

