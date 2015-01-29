They just had a bad connection.

Chris Soules may be Prince Charming (or Prince Farming) to some, but to "Bachelor" contestant Juelia Kinney, he was nothing more just a friend.

"I didn't really feel a romantic connection and I kind of agreed with Chris when he sent me home because we were both fond of each other, but didn't have that chemistry," she admitted, having been sent home on the Jan. 26 episode of the hit ABC show.

At the time of her exit, Juelia appeared devastated and in tears, but she quickly realized that Chris wasn't the apple of her eye. Someone like Chris is.

"I would definitely say that I felt that the type of guy that Chris is somebody is somebody I could see myself having relationship with."

The blonde beauty quickly became a fan favorite on the show after opening up about her husband's heartbreaking suicide, consequently leaving her a single mother.

Although she didn't find love or even a connection, the 33-year-old doesn't regret going on the show, saying the experience was "really, really positive."