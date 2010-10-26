Audrina Patridge, who had the second-highest score behind Brandy on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars," tells UsMagazine.com she isn't too broken up about her shocking elimination Tuesday.

After all, she will soon be returning to the small screen.

"The show with Mark Burnett got picked up by VH1, so the journey continues!" she told Us backstage Tuesday night. "It's a reality show about me and my family. Everything that people have wondered about me, they'll now get to see! And I hope Tony [Dovolani, her "DWTS"

partner] will be on it! I'd love to make some trips to New York to see him, because we are such good friends now!"

As for getting the boot on 'DWTS,' she told Us, "There's nothing I can really say. It was meant to be, I guess."

Throughout the show, she told Us, "I've learned a lot about myself. I've found a new confidence. Since I'm not on 'The Hills' anymore, I kind of get to get in touch with myself and what I want to do and make my own decisions. I feel like I'm just maturing more and more. There are so many things going around in my head right now."

Her dancing days aren't done, either.

Said Patridge, 25, "All my girlfriends are like, 'We want to come learn dance with you!'"

