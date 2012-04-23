NEW YORK (AP) -- Matthew Broderick's musical "Nice Work If You Can Get It" has won a leading nine award nominations from the Outer Critics Circle.

"Newsies" and "Once" got seven nods each and five went to "Follies," "Death of a Salesman," "Evita" and "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark."

The circle is made up of writers and commentators who cover New York theater for out-of-town media outlets. Nominees are taken from Broadway and off-Broadway shows. Winners will be announced May 14.

Among its nominations, "Nice Work If You Can Get It" got nods for outstanding book, costumes, direction and choreography under Kathleen Marshall, set design and leading actress for Kelli O'Hara. Broderick did not get a nomination.

