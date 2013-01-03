Billboard -- Big Boi took to Twitter to reveal that he'll be joining Andre 3000 on new renditions of Frank Ocean 's "Pink Matter" and T.I. 's "Sorry." This summer, Big Boi told his Twitter followers that he was to appear on the two Andre-assisted songs but ultimately didn't because "'Dre didn't want an OutKast Record Coming out on anybody else LP."

Big Boi Talks Andre 3000, Possible Phantogram Collabo EP & 'Vicious Lies' Album

The duo seem to have had a change of heart. Big Boi told Billboard "an OutKast feature on a a project thats' not mine or his is not what we wanted to do right now" in August. On Dec. 29, Big Boi posted a photo on Tumblr of his upcoming verse for the "channel ORANGE" track. "Droping a verse on this Frank Ocean "Pink Matter" #vladr," he wrote. Big Boi will also lay a verse on Tip's "Sorry," which features Andre 3000 apologizing about events in OutKast's past. 'I'm sorry, I'm awkward / My fault for fucking up the tours / I hated all the attention so I ran from it / Fuck it if we did, but I hope we didn't' lose any fans from it,'" 3 Stacks raps. Check out "Trouble Man" track above.

