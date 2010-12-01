Outrageous! Beloved `Seinfeld' character reborn
NEW YORK (AP) -- Outrageous! Egregious! Preposterous!
RELATED: The Top '90s reunions we want to see
More than a decade after "Seinfeld" ended, one of the TV series' characters has been reborn online. Jackie Chiles, the fast-talking, Johnnie Cochran-like attorney whose civil lawsuits were dependably foiled by Kramer, is starring in his own series on the comedy video website Funny or Die.
RELATED: Get the scoop on 'Seinfeld'
Chiles is played by Phil Morris, a 41-year-old Los Angeles actor who never wanted to fully relinquish the role. After "Seinfeld" ended in 1998, Morris tried to develop a spin-off about Chiles, but it never got off the ground.
Jerry Seinfeld has given the project his blessing. He says he's glad to see that Jackie Chiles is living on.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 See Duchess Kate's maternity style with baby No. 3