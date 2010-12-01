NEW YORK (AP) -- Outrageous! Egregious! Preposterous!

RELATED: The Top '90s reunions we want to see

More than a decade after "Seinfeld" ended, one of the TV series' characters has been reborn online. Jackie Chiles, the fast-talking, Johnnie Cochran-like attorney whose civil lawsuits were dependably foiled by Kramer, is starring in his own series on the comedy video website Funny or Die.

RELATED: Get the scoop on 'Seinfeld'

Chiles is played by Phil Morris, a 41-year-old Los Angeles actor who never wanted to fully relinquish the role. After "Seinfeld" ended in 1998, Morris tried to develop a spin-off about Chiles, but it never got off the ground.

Jerry Seinfeld has given the project his blessing. He says he's glad to see that Jackie Chiles is living on.