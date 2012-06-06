Outrageous Quotes: Kanye West

by N.F. Mendoza

Now that Kanye West has romantically united with the almost-divorced Kim Kardashian, he's firmly in the eye of a media storm of speculation. Are they moving in together? Will they marry? Will Kanye and Kim get their own reality show? But this week's all about Kanye, who is celebrating his 35th birthday. Since this rapper has always spoken his mind, Wonderwall is taking the occasion of Kanye's big 3-5 to look back at some of his marvelous musings. Click through to check out his most outrageous quotes over the years -- and let us know what you think about them.