Every rose has its thorn. Just two months after viewers of "The Bachelor" saw Chris Soules propose to Whitney Bischoff, the couple has called it quits.

Mike Fleiss, the creator of the ABC show, first broke the news via Twitter, writing, "Sad news to report: @souleschris and @whitbisch are no longer engaged…"

RELATED: Bachelors and Bachelorettes: Where are they now?

The former couple also issued a joint statement via a publicist confirming the news. "Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," the couple said. "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey."

RELATED: Hollywood's most eligible bachelors

The couple, who was together for six months (remember, the show is filmed several months in advance), battled constant rumors of their demise as Chris competed on "Dancing With the Stars."

RELATED: Hollywood's most eligible bachelorettes

After he was eliminated, Whitney joined Chris on his family farm in Arlington, Iowa. He told Us Weekly that he was happy to be returning to normalcy.

"All this is not real life. L.A. isn't real life for me," he said of his fame. "Arlington is and Chicago -- that's real life and we want to take that step and then we'll make [wedding] plans."

Whitney has reportedly already moved back to Chicago to resume her career as a fertility nurse.