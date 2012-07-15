BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- A California oversight panel has disciplined two Beverly Hills judges for their handling of a Lindsay Lohan drunken driving case.

Documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times show Los Angeles County Judges Marsha Revel and Elden Fox have been admonished by the state's Commission on Judicial Performance.

The judges, who work at the Beverly Hills courthouse, got what are called advisory letters, considered the lowest of disciplinary actions.

The panel determined Revel improperly met alone with an attorney who wanted to take over Lohan's defense in the 2010 DUI case.

Fox was found to have erred in denying the actress bail on a relatively minor charge and refusing to hear her attorney's arguments.

Revel hasn't responded to requests for comment. Fox declined to comment.

