Partying papa!

Just seven weeks after welcoming son Robert Ford with girlfriend Jade Duell, 28, Owen Wilson spent the night of March 4 carousing with women at the One Hundred Nights lounge in Vancouver's Opus Hotel.

The actor, who was drinking, chatted up attractive blondes -- and the good times didn't end there!

At midnight, the "Hall Pass" star, 42, and a bunch of ladies piled into a limo. The next night, he did it all over again.

"Only this time," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now), "they left at 1 a.m. instead of 12!"

