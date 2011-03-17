Owen Wilson Parties Weeks After Becoming a Father
Partying papa!
Just seven weeks after welcoming son Robert Ford with girlfriend Jade Duell, 28, Owen Wilson spent the night of March 4 carousing with women at the One Hundred Nights lounge in Vancouver's Opus Hotel.
The actor, who was drinking, chatted up attractive blondes -- and the good times didn't end there!
At midnight, the "Hall Pass" star, 42, and a bunch of ladies piled into a limo. The next night, he did it all over again.
"Only this time," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now), "they left at 1 a.m. instead of 12!"
RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
The 12 hottest celebrity-inspired names
Learn all about Wilson's movie career on MSN
RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:
PHOTOS: Star dads with their adorable kids
PHOTOS: Hollywood's most adorable babies
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 14, 2018 See the stars out and about with their pets this year!