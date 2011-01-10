Owen Wilson to Become a Dad, Says Insider
Owen Wilson's about to report for daddy duty.
A source close to the actor tells UsMagazine.com that his girlfriend Jade Buell is pregnant and "due any day."
Buell is currently in Hawaii, where she plans to give birth.
First-time dad Wilson, 42, is "very excited and involved with the pregnancy," the insider tells Us, adding that the couple "want to do everything as natural as possible."
The "Little Fockers" star, whose past loves have included Kate Hudson and Sheryl Crow, "has been doing research and learning as much as he can. He's super into it and asks a lot of questions to make sure he knows what's going on every step of the way."
