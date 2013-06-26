NEW YORK (AP) — "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" are returning to TV.

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network says it's acquired the first 40 episodes of the daytime dramas' revival on The Online Network. They'll air Monday through Thursday for a 10-week period beginning July 15.

In a statement Wednesday, OWN President Erik Logan said: "These shows have proven to be very popular with a significant, loyal fan base."

When the two soaps were canceled by ABC in 2011, fans begged Winfrey to give them a second life on OWN.

She responded by releasing a video message on her website saying she couldn't save the shows because "there just are not enough people who are home in the daytime to watch them."

___

Online:

http://www.theonlinenetwork.com

http://www.oprah.com/own