Ozzy Osbourne is coming clean in more ways than one. Amid speculation that his 30-year marriage to Sharon Osbourne was nearing its end, the 64-year-old rocker shared a heartfelt and candid message with his Facebook friends on Monday, April 15.

"For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an a--hole to the people I love most, my family. However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober," Ozzy wrote. "Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing. I'm just trying to be a better person."

The singer added, "I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends and my band mates for my insane behavior during this period. . .and my fans."

The Black Sabbath frontman's six children -- Elliot, 46, Jessica, 41, Louis, 37, Aimee, 29, Kelly, 28, and Jack, 27 -- have yet to publicly comment on their father's revealing Facebook post.

Sharon, 60, has also remained mum. The Talk co-host was photographed getting a pedicure on the beach at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ozzy Osbourne Not Divorcing Sharon Osbourne, Admits Drug Relapse