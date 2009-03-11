PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pennsylvania fans of Miley Cyrus and her alter ego, Hannah Montana, will get their fan club memberships extended for four months at no charge under a settlement with Attorney General Tom Corbett.

Corbett says more than 700 Pennsylvanians complained they didn't get early access to concert tickets through Cyrus' Mileyworld.com Web site when they paid a $29.95 yearly membership fee. Many fans were shut out of a sold-out concert in Pittsburgh in January 2008.

Attorneys for Interactive Marketing of Nashville, Tenn., approved the deal. The company runs the Web site but doesn't acknowledge wrongdoing in the settlement filed in Pittsburgh. The company must also pay a $20,000 penalty and post a Web site notice that memberships don't guarantee ticket access.