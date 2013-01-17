DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's James A. Michener Museum is making plans for a royal visit later this year from Monaco's Prince Albert.

Museum Director and chief executive Lisa Tremper Hanover tells The Intelligencer newspaper in Doylestown (http://bit.ly/XGIRJl ) that Prince Albert will visit the museum in the fall ahead in concert with the U.S. debut of an exhibit on his mother, Princess Grace.

The exhibit traces the former Grace Kelly's life from growing up in Philadelphia to starring in films and marrying Prince Rainier III. It opens at the museum on Oct. 31 and runs through Jan. 26, 2014.

Hanover says the exhibit will fill three of the museum's biggest galleries and a companion exhibit will be staged focusing on the Bucks County Playhouse, where Kelly had her stage debut.

___

Online:

http://bit.ly/XhepDr

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.phillyburbs.com