PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has chosen to not name a winner in its nationwide online concerto competition.

Music director Manfred Honeck announced the first-of-its-kind contest in February. Honeck and symphony officials came up with the idea in hopes of finding talented musicians who were not already represented by talent agencies and who, otherwise, might not have come to the symphony's attention.

Orchestra official Robert Moir didn't explain Monday why no winner was chosen.

"We were very pleased with the four finalists. But we always maintained the right not to pick a winner," said Moir, the symphony's senior vice president of artistic planning and audience engagement.

He thanked the participants and said the symphony expects to hold the competition again.

"It was an interesting experience for us," Moir said. "It was a very difficult decision not to choose a winner."

Soloists entered by downloading 10-minute clips onto a symphony YouTube website. A panel of musicians and other experts picked eight semi-finalists from the 104 eligible videos, and the public voted on them in April. The top four were flown to Pittsburgh for auditions.

The winner was to receive $10,000 and a solo slot at two symphony concerts this fall.