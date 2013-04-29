LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Wahlberg's true-crime romp "Pain & Gain" led the domestic box office with $20.2 million over a quiet weekend that preceded the start of Hollywood's summer blockbuster season.

Summer's first big debut, "Iron Man 3," arrives in U.S. theaters Friday, with anticipation stoked by an overseas debut a week earlier in 42 markets that brought in nearly $200 million through the weekend.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Pain & Gain," Paramount, $20,244,505, 3,277 locations, $6,178 average, $20,244,505, one week.

2. "Oblivion," Universal, $17,803,425, 3,792 locations, $4,695 average, $65,090,925, two weeks.

3. "42," Warner Bros., $10,657,443, 3,405 locations, $3,130 average, $69,011,815, three weeks.

4. "The Big Wedding," Lionsgate, $7,591,663, 2,633 locations, $2,883 average, $7,591,663, one week.

5. "The Croods," Fox, $6,726,918, 3,283 locations, $2,049 average, $163,151,701, six weeks.

6. "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," Paramount, $3,701,825, 2,707 locations, $1,368 average, $116,477,968, five weeks.

7. "Scary Movie 5," Weinstein Co., $3,434,451, 2,733 locations, $1,257 average, $27,471,387, three weeks.

8. "Olympus Has Fallen," FilmDistrict, $2,863,345, 2,334 locations, $1,227 average, $93,171,817, six weeks.

9. "The Place Beyond the Pines," Focus, $2,699,140, 1,584 locations, $1,704 average, $16,204,863, five weeks.

10. "Jurassic Park" in 3-D, Universal, $2,374,685, 1,848 locations, $1,285 average, $42,065,060, four weeks.

11. "Mud," Roadside Attractions, $2,215,460, 363 locations, $6,103 average, $2,215,460, one week.

12. "Evil Dead," Sony, $1,986,168, 2,186 locations, $909 average, $51,853,926, four weeks.

13. "Oz the Great and Powerful," Disney, $1,810,606, 1,610 locations, $1,125 average, $226,258,745, eight weeks.

14. "The Company You Keep," Sony Pictures Classics, $1,152,905, 807 locations, $1,429 average, $2,251,050, four weeks.

15. "Tyler Perry's Temptation," Lionsgate, $1,096,599, 942 locations, $1,164 average, $50,630,922, five weeks.

16. "Filly Brown," Lionsgate, $557,850, 259 locations, $2,154 average, $2,302,941, two weeks.

17. "Home Run," IDP/Samuel Goldwyn Films, $460,871, 370 locations, $1,246 average, $2,290,171, two weeks.

18. "Jack the Giant Slayer," Warner Bros., $420,831, 365 locations, $1,153 average, $63,733,938, nine weeks.

19. "The Host," Open Road Films, $379,907, 611 locations, $622 average, $25,866,993, five weeks.

20. "Identity Thief," Universal, $350,610, 425 locations, $825 average, $133,160,990, 12 weeks.

